Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a former Las Vegas police officer who once served prison time in a sex misconduct case has been arrested in Reno after a cold case investigation of the 1997 sex assault and shooting death of a woman in southern Nevada.

Records showed that 51-year-old Arthur Lee Sewall was being held Wednesday at the Washoe County jail pending his transfer in custody to Las Vegas on a murder and sex assault warrant issued Jan. 12.

It was not immediately clear if Sewall has a lawyer to speak for him.

Sewall was identified in February 2017 as the killer of 20-year-old Nadia Lynn Iverson after a rape kit test matched Sewall’s DNA.

Police say Sewall resigned in 1997 after two years as a jail guard and five years as a police officer.

He later served 20 months in state prison after being convicted of using his police officer position to force women to perform sex acts.

