LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is holding a public information meeting about Project Neon, which is a nearly $1 billion widening of Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the U.S. 95 “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange. The project will add a flyover carpool bridge from south bound U.S. 95 to south bound I-15, plus create a full diamond interchange at Charleston Boulevard for easier access to downtown, the Medical District and Symphony Park. Other improvements call for a number of “ramp braids” that will reduce merge and weave traffic as well as turning Martin Luther King Boulevard into a feeder-like roadway paralleling the I-15. There will also be aesthetic and landscape upgrades, dynamic message signs and improved drainage, among other things. Learn more about the project schedule, design details, and traffic impacts.

The meeting will be from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2018. A presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. Fourth Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. (Parking is available at the school as well as inside the city parking garage located just west of the school).

NDOT said I-15 is the state’s busiest highway with 300,000 cars per day, or about one-tenth of Nevada’s population, with 25,000 lane changes per hour and three crashes per day. Traffic through the corridor is expected to double by 2035. Project Neon will revamp the stretch of highway to better accommodate the growing needs of local commuters and tourists while enhancing motorist safety. It will also reduce travel delays by 28 percent for a $110 million annual savings through increased productivity as well as improve air quality through less idle time and exhaust.

The public is encouraged to attend. Comments may be submitted for the public record in writing at the meeting or verbally to a court reporter who will be present at the meeting. Written or emailed comments will be accepted through 5 p.m., May 27, 2016. Comments can be directed towards Dale Keller, project manager, 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101; phone 702-671-4533, or email: dkeller@dot.state.nv.us