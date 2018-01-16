By Debbie Hall

Many health care professionals consider breakfast as the most important meal of the day. But grabbing a donut and coffee is not the best answer. Breakfast can be tasty and healthy at the same time. But is time is a problem, these top places in Las Vegas offer a nutritious breakfast that will start any day off right.

Violette’s Vegan Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

8560 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite D5

Las Vegas, Nevada 89117

(702) 685-0466

www.violettesvegan.com

One does not need to be a vegan to enjoy Violette’s Vegan Organic Cafe & Juice Bar. The smoothies are made with fresh, organic ingredients including nuts, fruits, seed milk, agave nectar along with super foods options. Shakes are made without dairy products. One of the specialties is Country Biscuits & Gravy made with fresh baked biscuits covered with creamy country gravy and chipped sestina and served with grilled mixed veggies. Beverages offered include Violette’s handcrafted organic ice tea du jour,

organic fresh brewed coffee with soy or almond milk, assorted organic herbs teas and organic fresh juices.

Kitchen Table

716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100

Henderson, NV 89012

(702) 478-4782

www.kitchentablelv.com

Chef Javier Chavez’s mother, who believed the kitchen table was the heart and soul of the family, inspired the concept of Kitchen Table. The menu features a spin on traditional breakfast items with bold flavors and exquisite presentation. Specialties include Smoked Salmon and Brocolli Tort made with a Parmesan broccoli tort and roasted sweet pepper coulis, topped with smoked salmon and greens. A meatless benedict is featured with poached eggs, avocado, fried green tomatoes, arugula, English muffin, hollandaise and fresh fruit.

Leoné Café

Tivoli Village

400 S Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

(702) 684-5853

www.leonecafe.com

Leoné Café in Tivoli Village features indoor and patio dining perfect for enjoying a healthy breakfast. The Eggs White Wrap is made with eggs white, tomato, spinach, avocado and feta cheese on flour tortilla. Omelets can be made with egg whites and can include mushrooms, pesto, onion, turkey bacon, feta cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese, sprouts, onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, sun dried tomato and chicken. Hot and cold beverages are available including steamed milk.

Canyon Ranch Grill

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 607-2533

www.venetian.com

Canyon Ranch Grill at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino features menu items with organic, non-GMO ingredients. Breakfast bowls feature blueberry steel cut oatmeal served with brown sugar and toasted pecans, Greek yogurt and berries with fresh cut melons and toasted house made granola and acai with granola, sliced banana and raspberries. Smoothies and organic juices are also offered such as Vegas Recovery and antioxidant powerhouse.

Bonjour Bakery and Deli

4012 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J

Las Vegas, Nevada 89103

(702) 827-8570

www.facebook.com/bonjourbakeryanddeli

Bonjour Bakery and Deli, a Las Vegas favorite for 30 years, is under new management with a French and Korean inspired menu. Selections include omelets, croque monsieur, crepes (such as the Matcha Green Tea Croissant) and quiches. There are vegan and vegetarian choices and everything is made from scratch with fresh ingredients. Beverages include a variety of coffees and teas including lattes using different milks such as almond. The atmosphere is one of comfort and encouraging customers to relax.

