NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager over the weekend.

Police say the 17-year-old Hispanic male was shot in a white pickup truck that crashed near Civic Center Drive and Evans Avenue between Interstate 15 and North Las Vegas Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say he apparently was stopped at a red light next to a dark-colored sedan and had a discussion with that car’s driver before the gunfire erupted.

The victim took off but lost control of his pickup and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene.

The victim has not been identified. Anyone with information should contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

