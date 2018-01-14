Blue flashing sirens of police car; Photo courtesy Thinkstock
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager following an argument at an intersection.
Officers responded to a report of shots being fired near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was in his truck that was stopped at a red light and an argument ensued after another vehicle pulled up.
The disagreement then escalated into gunfire.
Police say the teen crashed his truck into a light pole during the incident while the suspected shooter fled the scene.
The boy was taken to a hospital, but died from his wounds.
Police haven’t released the name of the victim yet.