LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager following an argument at an intersection.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was in his truck that was stopped at a red light and an argument ensued after another vehicle pulled up.

The disagreement then escalated into gunfire.

Police say the teen crashed his truck into a light pole during the incident while the suspected shooter fled the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital, but died from his wounds.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim yet.

