LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they believe impairment was a factor in a wreck in which a Las Vegas man failed to stop for traffic ahead of him and drove his car into the back of a double-decker bus at a busy intersection.
The Nevada Highway Patrol identifies the man killed Wednesday night as 31 year old Nelson Martinez and says he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the wreck occurred on Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95.
The wreck closed the intersection for several hours.
None of the 11 people on the bus were hurt in the wreck.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk says the bus operated by the Regional Transportation Commission was stopped at a red light when it was struck.