LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. judge is being asked to unseal documents telling what federal agents learned before searching properties belonging to the gunman responsible for the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.
Prosecutors aren’t opposing a Friday request from media organizations for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to release redacted affidavits underlying warrants for locations including Stephen Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada.
Questions remain about why the 64-year-old high-stakes video poker player opened fire with assault-style weapons from a high-rise casino-hotel into a crowd at an open-air concert below.
Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
Police and the FBI say Paddock acted alone and killed himself.
A Nevada state court judge is due to hear similar arguments next week about whether police search warrant documents should remain sealed.