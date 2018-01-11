Flames; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County Coroner’s Office has notified Las Vegas Fire Investigators that the victim that sustained burns and smoke inhalation from a fire in his apartment on January 9 has died from his injuries. The cause of the fire is believed to be cooking-related, starting on the stove. The identity of the victim and cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office. This is the first fire fatality within the city of Las Vegas proper in 2018.

Fire dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, that smoke was coming out of a ground-floor apartment at 1620 Cordoba Lane (Vegas/Decatur) and an elderly man was trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out the front door of the apartment in the two-story, wood-frame/stucco apartment building. The front door was already open; neighbors used construction tools to break into the apartment in an attempt to rescue the man. But smoke was too thick for the neighbors to enter the apartment; they pointed out to firefighters where the man was lying on the floor in the smoke-filled apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly rescue the man. He was treated on scene and then taken to the trauma unit at University Medical Center (UMC) with smoke inhalation and critical burns on the upper part of his body. His condition was listed as critical.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the stove. It appeared the man may have been cooking and there was a flash fire on the stove that spread to cabinets. Cooking-related fires are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and leading reason why people are injured by fire.

The fire was confined to the one apartment. The kitchen area was gutted by the fire; the rest of the apartment had heat and smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $60,000. No one was displaced.

The last fatal fire happened on December 29, 2017, under similar circumstances. An elderly man died of burns and smoke inhalation in a kitchen fire at his Tara Avenue apartment. He died December 31, the sixth and final fire fatality in Las Vegas during 2017.