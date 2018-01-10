A homeless woman plays card in her tent beside a street in Las Vegas on November 13, 2011. AFP Photo/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Volunteers are needed to help with the 2018 Southern Nevada Homeless Census, which will count the homeless in the Las Vegas Valley on January 24 and 25.

“The annual count of the homeless in Southern Nevada provides important information about the need for programs and services for this vulnerable population,” Clark County Social Service Department Director Michael Pawlak said. “The count also enables our community to receive federal grants to support housing, job training and other services that help people transition out of homelessness,” Pawlak said.

Volunteers are needed to help with the overnight count of the homeless population from 10 p.m. on January 24 to 4 a.m. on January 25.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the homeless youth count from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on January 25.

To register to volunteer for either count go to http://helphopehome.org/volunteer/. for questions about volunteering please email helphopehome@clarkcountynv.gov.

Volunteers will be asked to attend one of three training sessions being hel on January 18 from 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m., and 5:45-6:45 p.m. at the Clark County Social Service Department offices at 1600 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (The training is not mandatory but is highly recommended.)

We are especially in need of volunteers who have smart phones and volunteers with cars who are able to drive their team around one of the areas being counted. To carry out the census volunteers will be assigned to teams and deployment centers. The volunteers will leave from the deployment centers to count the homeless population in designated areas without interacting with or disturbing the homeless people.

this is the tenth countywide effort to do a person-by-person count of the homeless in Clark County. The 2017 homeless census found 6,4909 people living in shelters or on the streets over two nights in January, and estimated that almost 25,000 people experience homelessness in Southern Nevada throughout the year. The homeless census was a qualifying requirement for grants that provided more than $13 million last year to local programs that help the homeless.