An exterior view shows the New York-New York Hotel & Casino and the resort's roller coaster on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon says a man armed with a handgun on Tuesday night demanded money from a cashier at the casino cage of the New York-New York.

Gordon says the cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money. He says the man kept the gun in his waistband and fled on foot.

Casino-hotel owner MGM Resorts International did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

