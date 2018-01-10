CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval is scheduled to participate in a press conference with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials on Thursday, January 11 at 2 p.m. in Las Vegas, at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Sahara. The Governor is encouraging all Nevadans to wear blue on Thursday in support of DHS’s “Blue Campaign” and Nevada’s “No Child for Sale” campaign.
The Office of Governor Brian Sandoval together in partnership with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles are meeting with Department of Homeland Security representatives in Las Vegas on January 11. The meeting and following press conference are to discuss the State’s dedication to partnering with DHS’s Blue Campaign to raise awareness and prevention of human trafficking. State of Nevada employees are participating in the national “Wear Blue Day” to pledge support and solidarity with the victims. Nevada is proud to welcome our guests to raise awareness of this heinous crime and work to end human and child trafficking.
The event is at 2 p.m. at Department of Motor Vehicles’ Sahara Office, located at 2621 E. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. Along with the governor, DMV Director Terri Albertson, DHS’s Blue Campaign Executive Director, Mick McKeown will be in attendance, as well as Deputy Director for DHS Intergovernmental Affair, Brian Hyer.
