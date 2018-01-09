Opening ceremony, Best Buy Sponsored New Tech Center at Clark County Library Photography by: Emily Wilson

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (LVCCLD) celebrated the grand opening of its new Best Buy Teen Tech Center and teen lounge area located at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

Made possible by a grant from the Best Buy Foundation, the center provides a place where teens can explore and master new technology and digital skills, follow their passions, learn job skills, create, and collaborate in a supportive environment.

“This is the only Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Nevada and one of the just 13 in the nation, that will help close the digital divide,” said Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Executive Director Dr. Ronald R. Heezen. “The jobs of tomorrow will require elevated skills in tech, idea generation and problem solving, in addition to a high school diploma, so the center fulfills a tremendous need–it gives under-resourced youth the tools needed to succeed,” Dr. Heezen said.

A sampling of technologies available at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center include: computer software featuring video editing, coding, graphic arts, music, animation, and sound; a DJ Lab; recording studio with musical instruments; editing station for video and sound recordings; digital media equipment; 3D printer and 3D pen; robotics tools; and sewing machine.

Also new to the Clark County Library is a teen lounge area, complete with the entire young adult collection of books, graphic novels, and DVD’s. The Best Buy Teen Tech Center and teen lounge area are part of the continued evolution of services offered at LVCCLD. This shift represents a new service model, which marries teens’ interests with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) experiences in a studio environment and hand-on access to technology.

In addition to this generous grant for renovation, technology equipment, furniture, and staffing, Best Buy will provide corporate volunteers who will teach and mentor youth. Mentors and student interns will be recruited from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campuses as well as local businesses related to engineering, sciences, arts, journalism, media, and robotics.

Together with partners like the Best Buy Foundation, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation (Library Foundation) is working to close the digital divide and cultivate the next generation of workers by building and implementing teen tech programs throughout the district.

Hours of operation for the Best Buy Teen Tech Center are Monday to Thursday, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm.; and closed Fridays.