LAS VEGAS (AP) — The CES tech show, much like the tech industry, has long been known for its dearth of women.
This year is no exception. That’s despite coming off a watershed year for women in technology and beyond, with the #metoo movement opening conversations on sexual harassment, abuse and sexism.
This year, two of the 15 keynote speakers at CES are women. Of the roughly 900 total speakers, 242 are women, or about 27 percent.
Organizers say that’s on par with previous years, but it’s prompted widespread criticism. In a recent letter to Gina Glantz , founder of the group Gender Avenger, the head of CES organizer Consumer Technology Association said the show will “redouble” efforts to add women’s voices next year.
As for attendees, organizers say about 20 percent are women.