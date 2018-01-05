Luca Sbisa #47 of the Vegas Golden Knights stretches during warmups before the team's game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have activated defenseman Luca Sbisa from injured reserve.
The 27-year-old Sbisa has been out since Dec. 12 with a lower-body injury. He has one goal and nine assists in 23 games heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Vegas also placed defenseman Jon Merrill on IR with an undisclosed injury. The Golden Knights selected Merrill in the June expansion draft from the New Jersey Devils.