LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police say the death of a man found dead in a drainage tunnel early New Year’s Day is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.
The body was found in a drainage tunnel west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The decomposed body was located under a blanket at the encampment. The death did not appear to be suspicious during the initial investigation.
However, autopsy conducted by the Clark County Coroner’s Office determined the victim suffered several broken bones, a head injury, and internal bleeding, leading to the man’s death.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.