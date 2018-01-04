LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) told KXNT 840 AM about three fatal crashes, all happened on New Year’s Day, according to NHP.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on January 1, 2018 at approximately 3:26 p.m., a group of motorcyclists were traveling east bound on SR 160 approaching mile marker 13. For unknown reasons a white 2016 Harley Davidson, Street Glide in the rear of the group left the roadway and entered the right dirt shoulder. The rider lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. The rider was pronounced dead on scene.

The ride has been identified as 62 year old James Walker from North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Investigators believe speed was not a factor in the crash. Walker was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Commands first fatal crash of 2018.

Then later that same day around 5:02 p.m., a 2016 Hyundai Accent was traveling east bound on SR 375 approaching the “Y” intersection with SR 318. A Peterbilt Semi Tractor Trailer was traveling south bound on SR 318 approaching the same “Y” intersection. The driver of Hyundai failed to yield right of way and entered onto SR 318. The Hyundai slowed and began to make a U-turn in front of the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer applied heavy braking but slammed into the driver’s side of the Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger of the Hyundai was airlifted to University Medical Center (UMC) with critical injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 33 year old Kristina Andrade from Aie, Hawaii. The female passenger is also a resident of Hawaii.

This crash remains under investigation.

Then on January 2nd, 2018, a Dodge Ram pick-up truck was north bound on US 95, just north of SR 582. The male driver who is suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol lost control of the Dodge Ram and hit the right concrete barrier. The pick-up entered back into the north bound travel lanes and struck the center median concrete barrier. The pick-up then became disabled in the left travel lane. The driver of the pick-up was uninjured and exited the car. About 5 minutes later a white 1998 Nissan Xterra was north bound on US 95 approaching the disabled car. For unknown reasons the driver of the Nissan slammed into the rear of the disabled pick-up. The unrestrained driver of the Nissan was extracted by fire personnel and was pronounced dead on scene.

The deceased driver has been identified as 64 year old Scott Butler from Henderson, Nevada.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was arrested on scene for suspicion of Driving under the Influence of Alcohol.

This was the 3rd fatal crash in just over a 24 hour period in the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction. As we begin the New Year, NHP wants to remind all motorists to please always Buckle Up, Drive Sober, Slow Down and Pay Full Attention while driving. Almost all crashes are avoidable, Arrive Alive!

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command’s 3rd fatal crash resulting in 3 fatalities for 2018.