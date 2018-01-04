NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT recently completed a $17.3 million upgrade of Las Vegas Boulevard (State Route 604) from Carey Avenue to just north of Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Aggregate Industries was the general contractor, with AECOM as project manager. The 4.6-mile-long project created new concrete bus lanes and improved median islands with drought tolerant landscaping, metal sculptures and mid-block crossings with overhead flashing beacons. There was also a Danish offset median added, along with new curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Other improvements entailed milling and overlaying the existing asphalt roadway between Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, which mean placing 43,400 tons of asphalt, or the equivalent of paving 8,680 driveways, and moving enough dirt to fill almost 600 average sized swimming pools. The 15-month project finished on time and within budget.
“This rural sparsely traveled area has transformed over time into a densely developed area with heavy pedestrian activity,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “As such, these improvements greatly enhance safety, mobility and traffic flows through a mature but vital community corridor,” Illia said.
NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.