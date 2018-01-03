LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman who was twice convicted of a 2001 murder and sexual mutilation that she insisted happened when she was more than 150 miles away has been ordered freed from a Las Vegas jail.
A court spokeswoman says a judge ordered Kirstin Blaise Lobato released Wednesday instead of serving a one-year misdemeanor sentence in a 2007 prisoner sexual contact case.
Lobato is 35. She was 18 when she was first arrested.
She had been moved last Friday to the jail from state prison, after she was exonerated in the July 2001 slaying of Duran Bailey.
He was a homeless man whose body was found in Las Vegas with a slashed neck, cracked skull and his genitals removed.
Lobato’s case over the years drew an online following and backing from advocates including the New York-based Innocence Project.