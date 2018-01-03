Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Street sweepers picked up between 10 and 12 tons of trash left behind by New Year’s Eve revelers on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa says 26 street sweepers from the county and the Nevada Department of Transportation were used in the cleanup effort Monday.

Partygoers left behind countless plastic cups, hats, shoes and many other things.

An estimated 330,000 people traveled from all over the U.S. and beyond to Las Vegas to ring in 2018. The festivities were anchored by a roughly eight-minute fireworks display at the top of seven of the destination’s world-famous casino-hotels.

Crowds filled with people wearing glittery hats, tiaras and other 2018-themed paraphernalia packed in the Strip and downtown’s Fremont Street.

