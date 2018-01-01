Construction workers install the first of 800 bollards near the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip to help protect pedestrians from vehicles on November 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County plans to install the bollards, permanent steel posts that are connected to each other under the sidewalk, at seven locations on the famous seven-mile stretch of road by the end of 2017. The project will include an additional 7,500 bollards on the Strip beginning next year. The posts are designed to be able to withstand the impact of a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 50 mph. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hundreds of additional bollards may be installed along the Las Vegas Strip to improve pedestrian safety.
Crews in December finished installing nearly 800 of the steel posts along Las Vegas Boulevard and the Clark County Commission on Tuesday will consider approving the installation of an additional 500.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the additional posts would be placed between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at a cost of $2.5 million.
The bollards are 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall and are anchored by underground steel frames. County officials say the posts can stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.
Altogether, the posts will shield about 3,200 feet of sidewalk.