LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. judge is considering whether a former Las Vegas Strip illusionist can withdraw his guilty plea in a pornography case involving thousands of videos and images, including some depicting sex acts involving kindergarten-age boys.

Chief District Judge Gloria Navarro said in court Friday she’s not sure former lawyers for Jan Rouven Fuechtener fully advised him that he could face more than 24 years in federal prison as a result of his plea.

His current lawyer says he thought he’d face five years.

The judge set a March 9 date to hear testimony from at least three Las Vegas lawyers who were involved in Fuechtener’s case.

Fuechtener is a German citizen who performed under the name Jan Rouven.

He pleaded guilty in November 2016 to possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography.

