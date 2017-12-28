Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a 28-year-old woman whose partially burned body was found during the weekend at the bottom of a trash bin in Las Vegas, where police say they are looking for her killer.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Theresa Helen Henry of Las Vegas died of head trauma before her corpse was found about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a refuse bin in an apartment parking area southeast of downtown.

Police Officer Larry Hadfield says Henry’s assailant has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

