Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:benefit concert, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Victims' Fund, mass shooting, mass shooting victims
(L-R) Entertainer Wayne Newton, singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers and frontman Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons perform at the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena to support victims of the October 1 tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip on December 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers of a concert that paid tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas say the event raised more than $700,000.

The amount announced Wednesday will go toward the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

Imagine Dragons and The Killers headlined the concert earlier this month. The trio Boyz II Men, magician David Copperfield, magic duo Penn and Teller and Cirque du Soleil performers also participated in the event.

On Oct. 1, a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below. He then killed himself.

Over $22 million has been raised to assist victims. The committee overseeing the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund plans to begin making payments to victims March 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen