Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is seeing a dry spell that the National Weather Service says has now broken a 73-year record for consecutive days with no rain.

Monday was day 103, with no rain in the forecast for at least the next week, says Andy Gorelow, a weather service meteorologist.

The region on Sunday broke a 101-day streak that had stood since 1944.

Gorelow notes there were light sprinkles last week in some neighborhoods, but not at the official weather service measuring station at McCarran International Airport.

He attributes the dry spell to lingering high pressure in the Great Basin of Nevada, caused by a seasonal La Niña weather system over the Pacific Ocean.

The next record ahead could be 150 days without measurable precipitation, which the weather service counts as rainfall more than 0.01 inch (0.25 millimeter).
That record was set in 1959.

