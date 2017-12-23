Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Head coach Marvin Menzies of the UNLV Rebels gestures to his team during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David J. Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shakur Juiston scored 30 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to help lift UNLV to a 94-91 win over Northern Colorado on Friday night.

Jovan Mooring added 25 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Brandon McCoy had 10 points and 13 rebounds for UNLV (11-2), which shot 54 percent from the field and controlled the boards 40-22. The win was the fifth straight for the Rebels.

After falling behind early in the second half, UNLV rallied with a 15-2 run to retake the lead, 91-86, with 1:30 left to play. Mooring had the go-ahead 3 during the run, which was capped with Juiston’s 3-point play.

Northern Colorado (9-4) cut the gap to a single point on Andre Spight’s 3-pointer with four seconds left but Mooring stretched it back to three with a pair of free throws and then got a steal to seal the win.

Jordan Davis had 28 points to lead Northern Colorado, Spight finished with 21 points and Jalen Sanders scored 15 with nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

