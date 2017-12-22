LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 32-year-old Texas man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and driving an ex-girlfriend from Nevada to New Mexico in a van where police found her chained to the floor.
A U.S. District Court jury in Las Vegas found Jack Williams Morgan guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Prosecutors say the 28-year-old Nevada woman was dragged from her home by Morgan and an accomplice in January but freed that night by New Mexico State Police who stopped the van near Espanola.
The woman told police Morgan told her he was going to take her to a cave to “brainwash her to be his wife.”
Morgan’s sentencing is set for March 20, 2018. The maximum penalty is life in prison and a $250,000 fine.