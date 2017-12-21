Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Shakur Juiston #10 of the UNLV Rebels grabs a rebound against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 95-63. (Photo by David J. Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shakur Juiston had his sixth double-double of the season and was one of seven UNLV players to score in double figures as the Runnin’ Rebels beat Mississippi Valley State 95-63 on Wednesday night.

Juiston, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Brandon McCoy and Jovan Moring had 13 points apiece, Jordan Johnson and Amauri Hardy each scored 12, Kris Clyburn scored 11 and Tervell Beck 10 for UNLV (10-2).

The Rebels never trailed and used runs of 9-0, 11-0 and 12-0 — including scoring 30 of the last 37 first-half points — to take a 52-21 lead into the break. They made 19 of 25 from the field, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, and hit 10-of-13 free throws in the first half and led by at least 20 points throughout the second.

Dante Scott, the lone Mississippi Valley State (0-12) player to score in double figures, had a career-high 27 point on 12-of-20 shooting. The rest of the team, which has lost 13 games in a row dating to last season, shot 29 percent (14 of 48) from the field.

UNLV finished shooting a season-high 63 percent and has shot at least 50 percent in 10 of 12 games this season.

