LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County has scrapped the idea of building an elevated expressway that leads to McCarran International Airport.

The proposed expressway, which would have cost an estimated $200 million, was touted by officials as the best option for managing airport traffic.

The county held a public meeting in August and accepted public comments to gauge interest in the proposed project, which came out of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Transportation Investment Business Plan.

Officials, business owners and residential property owners expressed concern about the negative visual impact of the structure and the project lowering property values. Private citizens expressed a preference for infrastructure spending on mass transit options such as light rail and monorail.

Public Works Director Denis Cederburg says the county will pursue alternatives for easing traffic congestion.

