LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Las Vegas police say several residents of an apartment complex heard gunfire that killed a man early Monday morning, though none of those people called officers until nearly 30 minutes later, authorities said.
Officers responded to the call to find the victim on the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive just after 12:45 a.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The victim was found lying in a grassy area by some dumpsters suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The man who appeared to be in his 40’s was not identified pending family notification.
LVMPD Homicide detectives said at least four to five residents heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots 20 to 30 minutes before the victim was found, yet it was several minutes later before anyone called police.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.