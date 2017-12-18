LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) anticipates the obvious; heavy holiday traffic from Friday, December 22, through Tuesday, December 26, in Southern Nevada. About 320,000 visitors are expected during the holiday weekend, with at least 60 percent or 192,000 of those individuals driving.
“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridors,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “As such, we encourage people to drive safely and allow additional travel time to reach their destination,” Illia said.
NDOT encourages motorists to stay alert and minimize distractions while driving. “Don’t drive impaired, obey posted speed limits, and don’t text and drive,” Illia said. “Slow your role, and arrive alive,” he said.
NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.