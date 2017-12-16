Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Adam Laxalt, Dan Schwartz, Nevada news
Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt testifies duringf the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Unconstitutionality of Obama's Executive Actions on Immigration" on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz is calling on Attorney General Adam Laxalt to either end his campaign for governor or resign as the state’s top prosecutor.

Schwartz, Laxalt’s opponent in the Republican primary election, says the attorney general has shown he cannot separate his official duties and his campaign.

Laxalt came under fire after the Reno Gazette-Journal published an audio recording where Laxalt is suggesting his staffers help beat back a news story critical of him for casting the lone dissenting vote in the pardon of a convicted murderer.

The recording suggests he has used his state staff for political purposes.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Schwartz also cited three past moves by Laxalt tied with big campaign contributions.

Laxalt’s campaign spokesman Andy Matthews called Schwartz’s efforts a “laughable political stunt” in a Friday statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen