LAS VEGAS - MARCH 24: A scenic view of the Wynn Las Vegas on March 24, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)A scenic view of the Wynn Las Vegas (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts is buying the site once occupied by the New Frontier casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company this week announced it will pay $336 million for 38 acres.

The site is across from the company’s Wynn Las Vegas and Encore casino-hotels and is near the Trump hotel and Fashion Show Mall.

Wynn Resorts in a statement says the “future development” will draw more visitors to the north end of the Strip, but it did not provide any details.

The New Frontier, where Elvis Presley first performed in Las Vegas in 1956, was imploded in 2007 to make way for a project meant to mimic the Plaza Hotel in New York City. That project fell through, and so did another hotel proposed by an Australian company.

