Belongings are scattered and left behind at the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The plan that will be used to divide donations to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting includes a provision to assist those who sought medical attention but weren’t hospitalized.

The committee overseeing the distribution of more than $22 million released the final plan Friday. It was revised in response to requests that money also go to victims who didn’t require a hospital stay.

The protocol calls for donations to be distributed to the relatives of those killed, to individuals who were hospitalized and to those who received medical care on an emergency or outpatient basis on or before Oct. 10.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below.

