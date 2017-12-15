(photo: NHP)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS), Office of Traffic Safety is urging Nevadans to be recharged and ready to start a fresh year rather than spending your holidays incarcerated after making potentially life-changing decisions to drive impaired. More than 26 law enforcement agencies are “Joining Forces” between December 18 and January 2, 2018 targeting impaired drivers who not only pose threats to themselves, but innocent passengers and other road users.

Over the past 5 years, an average of 300 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the Christmas through New Year’s holiday period. In December 2016 alone, 781 people lost their lives in drunk-driving crashes per the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). Nevada Highway Patrol or NHP released the following statement:

“The Nevada Highway Patrol’s #1 goal is the safety of the motoring public. While we enter the hustle and bustle of the Holiday Season we want everyone to enjoy this special time of year, but we want to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly. The Nevada Highway Patrol and other Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies will have increased patrols starting December 18th until January 2nd focusing on impaired drivers. Don’t end up on the naughty list this year, plan ahead and arrive to your destination safely. No excuses!”

The Office of Traffic Safety offers these tips to keep the roadways safe:

*Consider a non-alcoholic party

*Designate sober drivers, not drivers who agree to drink less

*Hire licensed caterers trained to judge guests’ alcohol consumption

*Reserve a block of hotel rooms

*If you see a drunk driver, contact local police by calling 9-1-1

*If people you know are about to drive impaired, take their keys and help get them a ride with a sober driver.