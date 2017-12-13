NevadaHealthLink.com

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada Health Link invites Southern Nevada residents to an Open Enrollment closeout event and holiday health fair, where they can “get connected” with a licensed professional who can help them enroll in health coverage plans that best fit their incomes, as well as life and family circumstances. Enrollees will also receive assistance in determining their eligibility for federal tax credits and cost sharing reduction subsidies, which can help reduce their monthly premiums.

Attendees can take advantage of complimentary health screenings, including vision screenings by Eye Care Center, fall risk and orthopedic screenings by UNLV Physical Therapy Department, diabetes screenings by Dignity Health and nutritional and dietary information by UNLV Nutrition Department. Children can enjoy selfies with Santa and face painting. There will also be raffle drawings every hour.

The event will take place at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus, on the first floor. That’s located at 8280 W. Warm Springs Road, and it will be from noon to 8 p.m.

The shortened enrollment period for health insurance is just 45 days and began November 1 and continues through December 15, 2017. Residents who are currently insured with Exchange-based health plans are also encouraged to shop for new plans that might better fit their circumstances and their families’ needs, which could result in a decrease in average monthly insurance costs.

For more information about health insurance offered through Nevada Health Link, call 1-855-768-5465, or visit http://www.nevadahealthlink.com.