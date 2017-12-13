LAS VEGAS (AP) — The board over the Las Vegas Convention Center approved a nearly $60 million contract for a firm to design the center’s expansion.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors signed off on the deal with Atlanta-based TVS Design on Tuesday.
The expansion is the second part of a $1.5 billion improvement project that was approved by the state Legislature last year.
The expansion includes a 600,000-square-foot (56,000-square-meter) exhibit hall that’s expected to open in 2021.
The firm will work with a team of Las Vegas designers and architects for the project.
Officials expect the expansion to generated an annual economic impact of more than $800 million and bring in more than 600,000 additional visitors each year.