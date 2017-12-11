Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Apex Industrial Park, data centers, solar power, Switch Station
Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are marking completion of a utility-scale solar electric generation array near Las Vegas built to power the operations of commercial data centers in northern and southern Nevada.

The industrial-sized Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 power plants commissioned Monday at the Apex Industrial Park are designed to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of 46,000 Nevada homes.

But the 179 megawatts they’ll be able to put out are dedicated to data infrastructure company Switch for facilities in Reno and Las Vegas.

Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid was among officials marking the occasion along with federal land managers, local elected officials, plant owner EDF Renewable Energy and builder First Solar Inc.

An NV Energy executive says the two arrays bring to 16 the number of solar plants in Nevada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen