Filed Under:armed carjackings, Las Vegas news, Nicole Nowak, Uriah Crain
File photo of a courtroom. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas couple faces long prison terms after pleading guilty to a pair of armed carjackings.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Uriah Crain and 23-year-old Nicole Nowak entered the pleas Thursday in connection with a pair of attacks in June during the theft of a Ford F-150 pickup and a Lincoln Navigator.

They’ll be subject to anywhere from 15 years to life in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines at their sentencing scheduled in federal court in Las Vegas on March 8, 2018.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre says the two struck up a conversation with a victim at a liquor store who later drove Nowak to her home where he was hit in the head and robbed of his pickup. Days later, they committed another carjacking of a victim who was shot in the leg.

