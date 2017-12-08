Photo courtesy Henderson Police Dept.

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson Police are seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into the discovery of a body found inside a Henderson business.

Henderson Police responded to a report of a dead body being discovered in the rear of a closed business on the 700 block of South Racetrack Road on Dec. 1 at around 7:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation by the Henderson Detective Bureau determined that the death was suspicious in nature and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking the public to help them in finding a 2003 dark blue 4-door Honda Accord with Nevada license plates 061UKC. The vehicle has a sunroof, windows that are lightly tinted, a hood that is slightly oxidized and a gas tank flap that won’t close and sticks open.

Anyone who locates this car is being asked to please not disturb it and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information connnected to this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.