(credit: istock)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The City of Las Vegas is joining with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and many Las Vegas corporations to participate in a 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Fellowship Program for active-duty service members who will separate from service in the next 180 days.

Las Vegas Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka is hosting a military networking mixer with Hiring Our Heroes to launch the program Wednesday, December 13, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sahara Lounge, located at 1000 E. Sahara Avenue, in Las Vegas. Interested military members and employers (ages 21 and older) are invited to register in advance and participate. The city of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Amazon, Aramark, Aristocrat Technologies and Iron Mountain are among the many Las Vegas corporations that plan to participate. Many military service members have already registered to participate in the event. Bringing resumes and business cards is recommended; service members should be prepared to be interviewed.

Seroka, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, is a strong advocate for helping skilled military service members to transition into non-military employment when they separate from service positions. He is hoping to encourage more employers to welcome veterans through the program as well as help military service members become aware of the fellowship opportunity.

The fellowship program will offer 12 weeks of work with a private employer in addition to weekly classroom training. To be eligible, applicants must:

*Have a bachelor’s degree with 2 + years of experience or an associate’s degree with 5 + years of experience;

*Be on active duty, within 180 days of separation, and have enough active-duty time left to complete the 12 week program;

*Complete the application at https://www.hiringourheroes.org/fellowships;

*Have clearance from the military commander;

*Be available for full-time civilian employment within 30 days of completing the fellowship.

For more information, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/fellowships, stop by the Education Services Specialist office at 4475 England Avenue, Suite 300, or call 202-280-9937, or email mleary@uschamber.com.