HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson has been presented with the 2017 Excellence in Youth Sports Award from the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) and Athletic Business magazine. The award is presented annually to five organizations or agencies that conduct youth sports programs with a focus on providing safe and positive experiences for all participants.

Henderson, which first received the award in 2006, is the only municipality in Nevada to be recognized for this honor. The award will be presented at the 16th Annual NAYS Youth Sports on November 8.

“This prestigious award is a tremendous honor for the City of Henderson,” said Rob Herr, director for the City of Henderson Public Works, Parks and Recreation Department. “Our department’s Sports Section has demonstrated a measurable commitment to our youth centered philosophy, which offers every child the chance to enjoy a positive and safe sporting experience and emphasizes the importance of training our coaches and parents. This philosophy is the cornerstone of our youth sports program, which positively impacts the lives of hundreds of Henderson young people and their families every year,” Herr said.

In addition to receiving national, state and local recognition, the City of Henderson will receive in-kind contributions from the Excellence Award sponsors to be used for the support and enhancement of the city’s youth sports program.

Joining City of Henderson in the winning circle are Joint Base Harbor-Hickman Youth Sports and Fitness in Hawaii, Fort Sill CYS Youth Sports and Fitness in Oklahoma, ,National Trail Park and Recreation District in Ohio, and Hurlburt Field Youth Sports Program in Florida.

More than 150 organizations applied for this year’s award. Eligible applicants include park and recreation departments, YMCAs, CYOs, Boys and Girls Clubs, independent youth leagues, and military bases in the U.S. and abroad. Applicants are required to submit a lengthy application, including photos, collateral and supplementary materials. A committee comprised of National Alliance for Youth Sports and Athletic Business staff members reviews and evaluates the entries.

For more information about City of Henderson sports programming, call 702-267-5717 or visit cityofhenderson.com/sports.