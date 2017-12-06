LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman suffered critical injuries, three others were hurt and a driver faces DUI charges after a car allegedly ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.
The crash happened at the intersection of South Decatur Boulevard and West Edna Avenue in central Las Vegas around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police statement.
Investigators determined a Mercury Grand Marquis with three people inside was speeding southbound on Decatur when it crossed into the intersection against a red light and hit a westbound Honda Civic.
A 27-year-old woman in the Mercury was hospitalized with critical injuries. The driver of that vehicle also suffered serious injuries, while a third passenger and the driver of the Honda received minor injuries. All four people were taken to University Medical Center.
The driver of the Mercury, 27-year-old Anthony Gibbons, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver of the Honda may also have been impaired, Metro Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer told reporters Tuesday. Further charges could result after toxicology results are determined.