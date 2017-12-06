First responder Nikole Silva takes a moment to remember some of the victims she helped during the recent Las Vegas mass shooting on October 8, 2017, in Vas Vegas, NV. The mass shooting killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – At Wednesday morning’s Las Vegas City Council meeting, the Outside Las Vegas Foundation was unanimously approved to maintain and manage the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. The garden was created in response to the outpouring of support after the tragic mass shooting of October 1, 2017.

Outside Las Vegas (OLV) is a community voice dedicated to encouraging residents and visitors to discover, explore and connect to Nevada’s vast and unique landscapes. Outside Las Vegas works to:

*Increase the quantity and quality of outdoor amenities;

*Introduce and educate new audiences;

*Inspire a fascination and respect of the outside world; and

*Promote health and wellness through outdoor activities and unique experiences.

Wednesday’s council action is a one-year agreement between the city and Outside Las Vegas, with the city paying the organization $50,000 to maintain and manage the garden.

To support the garden the City of Las Vegas also recently launched a Community Healing Fund. The fund is fiscally managed by the Nevada Community Foundation (NCF) charitable organization. Donations can be made online at http://www.cityoflasvegas.link/healingfund.

NCF will provide donors with charitable contribution tax documentation. Also, community garden shirts can now be purchased at http://www.vegasstore.vegas. The shirt is a reflection of the beautiful place the community created in the days following the tragedy. Proceeds will go toward funding the ongoing beautification and cultivation of the garden.

The city is committed to ensuring the at 100 percent of donations made to the Community Healing Fund support recovery items. Donations will be used for three purposes:

*Maintaining the garden, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.;

*Maintaining the public art developed in response to the One October tragedy; and

*Providing grants that support community events, counseling, trauma, healing and safety services that address the aftermath of the tragedy and other related charitable activities.