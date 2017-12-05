

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For the second year in a row, online print provider Overnight Prints will be hosting a holiday toy drive from December 1-8. Donated children’s toys and games will be given to families in need through HELP of Southern Nevada.

New, unwrapped toy donations, bicycles and gift cards for children and teenagers of all ages are being accepted at the Las Vegas pickup location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, December 8. The pick up is located at 6345 S. Jones Boulevard #300, Las Vegas, Nevada 89118. Participating customers will receive a special code for an additional 5 percent toward their next print order.

“We’re excited to be a part of such an amazing event that benefits so many during the holiday season,” said Janell Awong, Brand Manager with Overnight Prints. “This is a time of giving, and we’re overjoyed by the generosity of our dedicated employees and loyal customers in making this year special for those in need,” Awong said.

All gifts will be donated to the 19th annual 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive in Las Vegas. For 12 straight days, radio host Chet Buchanan stays atop a 30-foot scaffolding to collect toys, cash and gift cards for HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit organization aiding homeless and needy people and families, and more than 70 other charities.

In 2016, the record-breaking toy drive successfully collected a total of 6,700 bicycles and more than $440,000 in cash contributions from businesses, schools, civic organizations and individual donors. This year, the toy drive will close on December 11 at 10 a.m. when all donations will be tallied and distributed.

For more information, contact Overnight Pringts at 888-677-2000 or follow #KLCUToyDrive on social media.