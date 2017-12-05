Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

4 More in Bundy Standoff Case Freed to Home Detention

Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff
Ryan Bundy speaks on his phone at the occupied Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on the sixth day of the occupation of the federal building in Burns, Oregon on January 7, 2016. The leader of a small group of armed activists who have occupied a remote wildlife refuge in Oregon hinted on Wednesday that the standoff may be nearing its end. AFP PHOTO / ROB KERR / AFP / ROB KERR (Photo credit should read ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four more defendants in an armed standoff involving government agents in Nevada in 2014 have been granted pretrial release to home detention, including another two sons of rancher and states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen on Monday accepted an arrangement worked out between prosecutors and defense lawyers and said Mel Bundy, Dave Bundy, Joseph O’Shaughnessy and Jason Woods could be released ahead of trial.

Attorney Lucas Gaffney, representing Mel Bundy, says his client will be glad to be home for Christmas.

Bundy brothers Ryan and Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne are already on house arrest in the Las Vegas area, leaving Cliven Bundy in jail.

The 71-year-old family patriarch refused Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro’s offer last week of home detention during his ongoing trial.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen