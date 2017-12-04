Freeze Warning Issued For Tonight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With temperatures expected to plunge overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Las Vegas valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The warning runs from midnight Monday night through 9 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures reaching as low as 28 to 32 degrees in some areas, including northeast Clark County near Mesquite and around the edges of the Las Vegas Valley, NWS reported.
With the cold snap coming, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue warned local residents to check their heaters and furnaces, particularly if they’re being used for the first time this season.
Furnaces left unused for the last several months will have a buildup of dust and dirt on the heating elements that can burn off when used for the first time, causing a burning odor, and it may even produce very light haze or white smoke. However, if the smoke is dark grey or black, and the furnace makes rumbling noises, you should leave the house immediately and call 911 from a safe location to notify the fire department, Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Also among the suggestions for dealing with the freezing temperatures:
- Items should be moved away from wall heater units before being put in use to avoid fire danger.
- Space heaters are temporary heating devices and should be used for a limited time. Never use extension cords with electric space heaters and keep combustible items at least three feet from any heating device. Electric space heaters should always be unplugged when not in use.
- Portable heating devices can cause serious burns. The newer “radiator” type portable heaters have become one of the more popular heaters because they can produce tremendous heat efficiently. To do this air must flow through the unit which is extremely hot. Make sure they are at least 36 inches from combustible items and people (especially children) do not touch them.
- Barbecues should never be used as a heating device in a home. These units produce lethal amounts of deadly carbon monoxide.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working properly by checking them once a month. If you have a natural gas/propane heater, you should consider having a carbon monoxide alarm in your home as well.
- Dress warmly if going outdoors, even for a short period of time. Make sure all surfaces of the skin are covered to contain warmth.
- Precautions for pets should be taken, bringing them indoors if possible.
- Protect pipes by using insulation or shutting the water off and letting pipes drain. If a pipe freezes, never use fire to thaw the pipe – that can cause an explosion. Use a hair dryer to slowly heat the pipe, have the water shut off while doing that and have a bucket ready to catch water as it leaks out where the pipe has ruptured due to freezing.