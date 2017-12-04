Freeze Warning Issued For Tonight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With temperatures expected to plunge overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Las Vegas valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The warning runs from midnight Monday night through 9 a.m. Tuesday with temperatures reaching as low as 28 to 32 degrees in some areas, including northeast Clark County near Mesquite and around the edges of the Las Vegas Valley, NWS reported.

With the cold snap coming, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue warned local residents to check their heaters and furnaces, particularly if they’re being used for the first time this season.

Furnaces left unused for the last several months will have a buildup of dust and dirt on the heating elements that can burn off when used for the first time, causing a burning odor, and it may even produce very light haze or white smoke. However, if the smoke is dark grey or black, and the furnace makes rumbling noises, you should leave the house immediately and call 911 from a safe location to notify the fire department, Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Also among the suggestions for dealing with the freezing temperatures: