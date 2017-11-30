Vegas Strong Toolkit Now Available For Victims

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announces the creation of a second resource guide designed for victims and their families affected by the One October shooting. The Vegas Strong Investment and Financial Planning Toolkit offers a wealth of information from tips to avoiding financial fraud to how to choose an investment professional. Much of the information provided is from FINRA Investor Education Foundation whose mission is to provide under served Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary for financial success throughout life (www.finrafoundation.org). The toolkit was created by Legal Aid Center to assist the victims and families who will eventually receive compensation stemming from the One October tragedy.

“Based upon what we’ve learned from the victims’ experiences following the Boston Marathon bombing, Pulse nightclub shooting and others, we expect to see a new crop of legal and financial issues arise once victim’s funds are issued. There are unscrupulous people out there who will prey on those who have come into funds by trying to off load shady investment products, offering loans and engaging in other fraudulent schemes. We want to help those who are already suffering avoid financial loss by offering free sound financial advice from a reputable source,” said Barbara Buckley, executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “The Investment and Financial Planning Toolkit will be useful to just about everyone. Our office will continue to offer free legal assistance to those victims and survivors who have civil legal issues as a result of this tragedy,” Buckley said.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada are collaboratively offering support counseling and free legal assistance to people touched by the One October shooting. People needing extended representation will be assisted by one of Legal Aid Center’s dedicated staff attorneys or one of the many attorneys who have volunteered to help. The State Bar of Nevada has committed to working with bar associations around the country to find free legal resources in the states where concert attendees live for a consultation or legal representation. Legal Aid Center is accepting all requests for legal assistance from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center as well as referrals from other nonprofit organizations working with those affected by the tragedy.

For more information or to request an appointment, call (702) 386-1598, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, send an email to LegalAidServices@lacsn.org, or visit http://www.lacsn.org. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada does not accept clients who wish to pursue personal injury, wrongful death, or negligence type claims.