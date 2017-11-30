County Recognized As Bicycle Friendly Community

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Thursday, the League of American Bicyclists recognized Clark County with a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award, joining more than 400 visionary communities from across the country. With the announcement of 65 new and renewing BFC’s Thursday, Clark County joins a leading group of communities in all 50 states that are transforming our neighborhoods, representatives said.

The County continues to make strides in making bicycling a safe and convenient option for transportation and recreation. With more than 250 miles of bicycle and trail facilities in unincorporated Clark County, the County is improving connectivity to the regional bicycle system with the construction of bicycle/pedestrian bridges and the expansion of the Beltway trail while improving safety for on-street facilities with more separated and buffered bike lanes and shared used paths. The unincorporated County takes in the largest part of the Las Vegas Valley and includes all of the Las Vegas Strip with a population of 951,000. The Countywide population is 2.2 million.

The BFC program provides a road map to building a Bicycle Friendly Community and the application itself has become a rigorous and an educational tool in itself. Since its inception, more than 800 distinct communities have applied and the five levels of the award, diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, provide a clear incentive for communities to continuously improve.

“this is a great start and I’m looking forward to making this community even more bicycle-friendly,” said Commissioner Larry Brown, who serves as chairman of the board of directors for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).