County Fire Stations Supporting Holiday Toy Drive

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County Fire Department is teaming up with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation to support the 16th annual “Fill the Fire Truck” holiday toy drive through December 20th.

A kick-off event to thank community partners involved in the toy drive will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, at No Regrets Bar, 8349 W. Sunset Road. Starting November 30 through Wednesday, December 20th, residents can donate new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for disadvantaged children at any local Clark County Fire Station during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. A map showing locations of Clark County fire stations in the urban valley is posted on the Fire Department’s website pages. Toys also will be collected at the Fire Department’s open house on Saturday, December 9, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 29, 7530 Paradise Road near Robindale Road with holiday safety as its theme.

“We look forward to participating in this worthwhile event each year,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. “Our goal is to make the holidays brighter for our kids in the community whether you drop off your donations directly at one of our stations or participate in the ‘Fill-the-Truck’ events happening outside local stores the first three weekends in December,” Chief Cassell said. The Burn Foundation has organized “Fill the Truck” toy drive events at participating Wal-Mart stores over the first three weekends in December. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty firefighters from different agencies will be parked outside stores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturdays and Sundays of December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The list of participating Wal-Mart stores is:

*6464 N. Decatur (near the I-215), 89131

*540 Marks St. (Sunset/Marks), 89115

*7200 Arroyo Cross Parkway (Rainbow/215), 89113 (Clark County Fire Dept. location)

*201 N. Nellis Blvd. (Charleston) 89110

*4505 W. Charleston Blvd. (Decatur), 89102

*8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Centennial/95), 89149 (Dec. 10 & 11, and Dec. 17 & 18 only)

The final drop-off day for toys is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, at the Burn Foundation’s office located at 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B-111. The toys will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, and schools and churches. In 2016, more than 23,000 toys were collected for the effort. For more information about the toy drive or the Burn Foundation, contact the organization at (702) 485-6820 or http://www.theburnfoundation.org.