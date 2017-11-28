NDOT Closing Freeway Ramps Tuesday, Thursday Nights

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Martin Luther King Boulevard to local traffic between Mineral Avenue and Bonanza Road, and close the Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramps to U.S. Highway 95 north and south bound in Las Vegas from 10 p.m., November 28, until 5 a.m., November 29, and then again from 10 p.m., November 30, until 5 a.m., December 1. Also, U.S. Highway 95 south bound and Interstate 15 north and south bound access to Martin Luther King Boulevard south bound will be closed during the previously stated dates and times.

The closures are required for bridge construction improvements included in Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Motorist should use caution while traveling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes if you can. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

Also, NDOT has another project in the works. Installing new highway mile markers.

They might seem like mundane signs propped along the roadside, but if you’re traveling this holiday season pay attention: mile markers could save your life. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has spent the last two years replacing old mile markers with a newer, larger version designed to assist motorists better pinpoint their locations for emergency responders.

The new mile markers are more clearly marked, noting the county in which the driver is located, the route on which they are traveling and the mile.

“Emergency crews use mile markers to located crashes and respond to roadway incidents,” said Lori Campbell, NDOT’s traffic safety engineering program manager. “The new mile post markers are larger, easier to read, and provide more information that can be used to locate those who need help on a state highway or interstate. Being able to provide a milepost is especially important in rural areas without landmarks,” Campbell said.

NDOT is installing the new markers as it finishes new roadways projects or widens existing highways.